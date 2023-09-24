The first half of the New York Jets game against the New England Patriots is in the books, and the Jets are trailing the Patriots, 10 - 3.

The first quarter was a battle of field position, with both teams taking a conservative approach on offense. The Jets were on the short end of the stick in this battle. They never had a drive start at better than their own 25 yard line, and never advanced past midfield. In contrast, the Patriots never had a drive start at worse than their own 36 yard line, and they advanced past midfield on each of their first quarter drives. The Jets seemed fortunate to go into the second quarter behind by just three points at 3 - 0, benefitting from a missed Patriots field goal attempt on the second play of the second quarter.

A 58 yard Jets punt finally had the Patriots start a drive deep in their own territory, but the Jets couldn’t capitalize. Two big passing plays back to back resulted in a Patriots touchdown and a 10 - 0 Patriots lead.

The Jets went three and out on their next possession and had to punt. Through 20 minutes of action the Jets offense generated just one first down as the Patriots thoroughly dominated the early action.

The Jets finally got something going on offense late in the second quarter, driving into Patriots territory for the first time all game before settling for a 52 yard field goal and a 10 - 3 Patriots lead with less than two minutes left in the half.

The Patriots marched into Jets territory but missed a 57 yard field goal attempt as time expired in the first half.

We go into the second half with the Jets trailing the Patriots by 7 points at 10 - 3. Leave your comments for the second half below.