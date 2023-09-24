Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season has the New York Jets at home in East Rutherford, New Jersey to take on a New England Patriots team still looking for their first win of the 2023 NFL season.

After the New York Jets surprised the Buffalo Bills and pulled off an epic overtime victory on opening day of the 2023 season, they quickly came back down to earth with a thud in week 2. The Dallas Cowboys crushed the Jets 30 -10 last Sunday to bring the Jets record to 1-1 on the season. Now the Jets are home this afternoon in a rainy East Rutherford to face a winless New England Patriots team they haven’t beaten since 2015.

With wind and rain forecast this afternoon all eyes will be on Zach Wilson. Can he overcome the elements, a shaky offensive line and Bill Belichick’s defense and deliver a win against the Patriots? If Wilson plays well and the Jets win, this could be the start of a surprising Jets run this season, and another nail in the Patriots’ coffin. If, however, Wilson spits the bit and the Jets are beaten by the Patriots for the 15th consecutive time, the Jets will sink into a familiar place - last place in the AFC East, with their prospects for the season slowly sinking. Are Wilson and the Jets up to the challenge? We’ll find out this afternoon.