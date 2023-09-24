Good morning Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets face down their archrivals, the New England Patriots, today in rainy and breezy East Rutherford, New Jersey. What was earlier forecast to be extremely rough weather in the wake of Tropical Storm Ophelia is now expected to just be an ordinary breezy rainstorm with a few higher wind gusts. Ophelia has tuckered herself out. We’ll see what that means in terms of Zach Wilson and the Jets’ passing game.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in September:

Nick Faria - Jets place Duane Brown on IR: Left Tackle to miss 4 weeks

Andy Vasquez - Jets O-line starter ruled out before Patriots game

Eric Allen - Jets Place T Duane Brown on Injured Reserve; Sign LB Sam Eguavoen

Brian Costello - Jets-Patriots battle gut-check test for Robert Saleh's crew

Steve Serby - Jets must knock down Patriots, Bill Belichick

Steve Serby - Julian Edelman talks Patriots-Jets rivalry, Bill Belichick, Aaron Rodgers

Brian Costello - Jets' Duane Brown ruled out for Week 3 Patriots game

Rich Cimini - Jets LT Duane Brown placed on IR with hip injury

Ralph Ventre - What to Expect when Jets Host Patriots PLUS How to Watch Key AFC East Matchup

Ralph Ventre - NFL Whacks Jets' Jordan Whitehead for $21.8K Fine

Ralph Ventre - Will Jets' First-Round Draft Pick Play vs. Patriots?

Ralph Ventre - Quinnen Williams Scores Ultra High Rating from NFL Next Gen Stats

Michael Obermuller - Jets News: Duane Brown Headlines 4 Week 3 Roster Moves

Phil Sullivan - Jets OL, Defense Need to Bounce Back vs Patriots

Glenn Naughton - Duane Brown Heads to IR; What Will Saleh do at Left Tackle?

James Wudi - Zach Wilson and the NY Jets hope to exercise their demons against the Patriots

Mike Luciano - Jets OL takes major hit before Patriots game with latest Duane Brown news

David Ricuito - 5 NY Jets players to watch in Week 3 against the Patriots

Billy Riccette - Jets place Duane Brown on injured reserve, out at least four games

Michael Zimmelman - “Hack to the Future”: How the 2017 Jaguars Can Save Zach Wilson

Alex House - Jets: Zach Wilson protector Duane Brown gets crushing injury update

Anthony Riccobono - Jets' Duane Brown out vs. Patriots with hip injury

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.