The New York Jets are home in East Rutherford, New Jersey this afternoon to take on the New England Patriots in the third game of the Jets’ 2023 NFL campaign. The game is scheduled to start at 1:05 pm EDT.

The weather in East Rutherford will be wet and breezy in the wake of the remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia. Drenching downpours are forecast for earlier in the day, but by game time the rain should be easing up a bit.

Skies will be cloudy for the entire game. Winds will be moderate and variable at 10 - 15 mph, with occasional higher gusts, out of the northeast throughout the game. Temperatures will be a bit chilly for this time of year, in the low 60s throughout the game. Relative humidity will be very high throughout the game, in the mid to upper 90s. There will be a 70-90% chance of precipitation throughout the game. Showers are expected through most of the game, but much of the heaviest precipitation will have already left the area by game time.

All in all, this will be a wet and breezy day in East Rutherford, not ideal for football and the fans, but also not nearly as bad as some earlier forecasts had implied with the arrival of Tropical Storm Ophelia. By game time Ophelia will be reduced to a remnant low pressure system, and much of the fury of her winds will be spent. What’s left will make players and fans alike a bit miserable, but it shouldn’t be the kind of weather that makes the passing game all but impossible.

Enjoy the game everybody.