Jets vs. Patriots: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, live stream and more

FOX will have a doubleheader today while CBS will show a single game to each region.

If you live in the New York area, you will see:

Patriots at Jets early on CBS

Saints at Packers early on FOX

Bears at Chiefs late on FOX

.............................

The Jets and Patriots are scheduled for a 1:00 pm Eastern kickoff from MetLife Stadium. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will call the game for CBS. New England is a 2.5 point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

CBS doesn’t have a doubleheader this week, while limits the distribution of this game to an extent. It is has the number one Nantz/Romo duo on the call so this game will get a wider audience than any other Week 3 CBS game. Go to 506sports.com to see whether the game will be shown in your area.

Fans who see the game in their market can stream the game on NFL+ and Paramount+ with a subscription. Fans who do not get the game in their market can stream with a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube and YouTube TV.

The entire nation will see Steelers at Raiders tonight on NBC, Eagles at Buccaneers tomorrow night on ABC, and Rams at Bengals tomorrow night on ESPN.