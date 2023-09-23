According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the New York Jets are 2.5 point underdogs at home against the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon in week 3 of the 2023 NFL season. That seems like a reasonable spread against a Patriots team that has beaten the Jets 14 straight times since 2015. Bil Belichick and his crew always seem to have the answers against the Jets, and the Patriots defense in particular seems to bring out the worst in Zach Wilson. Unless and until Wilson and the Jets prove otherwise, the Patriots deserve to be favorites in this matchup. Hopefully the Jets wil prove it this Sunday and finally end this horrendous losing streak, but I’m not betting on it.

In addition to the Jets game, there are plenty of interesting week 3 matchups around the NFL, and I’ll be fearlessly (and probably wrongly) predicting the outcome of all of them. After starting the year on a terrible 7-9 record in week 1, I bounced back with an 11 -5 record in week 2 for a total record of 18-14 so far this season. Let’s see how I do this week.

Embedded below are my picks for all the Sunday matchups this week. These picks are just a simple who wins the game deal. Odds do not factor in. DISCLAIMER: This is just for fun. I make no claims to actually being any good at this. Anyone who chooses to bet according to my picks will likely prove the old maxim, a fool and his money are soon parted.

The predictions are embedded below in the widget provided by our partners at Tallysight, and the odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.