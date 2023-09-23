Duane Brown placed on injured reserve by Jets

Starting left tackle Duane Brown has been placed on injured reserve. This was the most significant among the roster moves made by the Jets prior to their Week 3 game against the Patriots.

Roster moves:

- Signed LB Sam Eguaveon to active roster.

- Placed OL Duane Brown on IR.

- Elevated OL Chris Glaser from practice squad for tomorrow's game.

- Signed RB Xazavian Valladay to practice squad



Brown is dealing with a hip injury. The Jets had expressed hope he would be able to suit up in Week 3, but the IR designation will put him out for at least four weeks.

Thought the first two weeks of the season, Brown’s play was unsteady. He barely got any real preparation time in training camp as he spent weeks on the physically unable to perform list. The Jets rolled the dice on the 38 year old holding up at left tackle, and it does not appear the gamble has paid off.

The Jets have stated they are focused on keeping Mekhi Becton at right tackle. If Brown was only going to miss Week 3, it might be easy to understand not wanting to briefly change Becton’s position. With Brown set to miss at least a month, the Jets might reconsider.