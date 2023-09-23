The first two weeks of the NFL season are in the books. On to week 3. Let’s take a look at some of my favorite player prop bets for the Sunday games.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jets vs Patriots

Zach Wilson, Under 178.5 passing yards (-130)

Zach Wilson faces his nemesis in Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots on Sunday. In the rain and wind of Tropical Storm Ophelia, the Jets will likely stick to a conservative, run first game plan. Unless the Jets fall behind big early in the game, I don’t expect a lot of downfield passing by Wilson. Give me the under on 178.5 passing yards for Wilson.

Commanders vs Bills

Sam Howell, Under 225.5 passing yards (-115)

Howell has three career starts and has gone under 225 passing yards in two of them. In difficult conditions Sunday, with Tropical Storm Ophelia raging, and against a tough Bills defense, I think Howell’s passing output will be underwhelming. Give me the under on 225.5 passing yards for Howell.

Colts vs. Ravens

Zach Moss, Over 54.5 rushing yards (-110)

The Indianapolis Colts released Deon Jackson on Saturday, making Zach Moss the undisputed bell cow back. In four career starts Moss has never failed to gain at least 60 yards rushing. Moss will be facing a very tough Baltimore Ravens defense on Sunday, but the Ravens also are banged up, with a ton of starters expected to miss the game on Sunday. Throw in the inclement weather, which should favor the running game, and I expect Moss to churn out some hard earned yards on the ground. Give me the over on Zach Moss and 54.5 rushing yards.

Chiefs vs. Bears

Isaiah Pacheco, Over 49.5 rushing yards (-115)

In his last 11 games Isaiah Pacheco has gone over 50 rushing yards 9 times. I expect the Chiefs to win this game fairly easily, which should mean plenty of rushing attempts for Pacheco as the Chiefs run out the clock late in the game. Give me the over on Isaiah Pacheco and 49.5 rushing yards.

Jaguars vs. Texans

Robert Woods, Over 36.5 receiving yards (-115)

Woods has gone over 36 receiving yards in each of his last four starts. He is getting a ton of targets in the Texans’ pass happy offense. Give me the over on Woods and 36.5 receiving yards.

Disclaimer: I am not a professional gambler. I do this for fun, not for profits. I cannot stress enough how bad an idea it would be to place your bets based on my picks. Use your own best judgment, have fun, and whatever you do, do not put a lot of faith in the picks herein.