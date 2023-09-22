Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Nathaniel Hackett spoke to the media yesterday, and honestly, his comments were quite concerning to hear as a fan. Hackett mentioned that the Jets underestimated Micah Parsons, which is honestly something I just don’t believe. And, if that were to be true, it’s a damning indictment on the coaching staff of the Jets considering the type of player that Parsons is. Hackett also seemed to make excuses regarding the involvement of wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who’s been a complete non-factor since joining the Jets this offseason. Regardless, the Jets still have a game to play this weekend and it could be a must-win situation. Let’s hope the Jets can come out with a win. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.
