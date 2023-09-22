Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Nathaniel Hackett spoke to the media yesterday, and honestly, his comments were quite concerning to hear as a fan. Hackett mentioned that the Jets underestimated Micah Parsons, which is honestly something I just don’t believe. And, if that were to be true, it’s a damning indictment on the coaching staff of the Jets considering the type of player that Parsons is. Hackett also seemed to make excuses regarding the involvement of wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who’s been a complete non-factor since joining the Jets this offseason. Regardless, the Jets still have a game to play this weekend and it could be a must-win situation. Let’s hope the Jets can come out with a win. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Eric Allen - New York Jets vs. New England Patriots Game Preview - Zach Wilson vs. Mac Jones at MetLife Stadium

NewYorkJets.com - Jets vs. Patriots Game Preview | Week 3

David Wyatt-Hupton - Prepping for the Patriots

NewYorkJets.com - Baldy's Breakdown | Key Matchups to Watch in Jets vs. Patriots

Michael Nania - NY Jets defense has one huge mismatch over Patriots offense

Randy Lange - 6 Players to Watch When Jets Battle AFC East Rival New England

NewYorkJets.com - New York Jets vs. New England Patriots Injury Report Week 3 - Thursday

Zach Braziller - Duane Brown absence could be latest blow for Jets

Justin Fried - NY Jets game on Sunday could be affected by tropical cyclone weather

Steve Serby - Jets' Robert Saleh faces moment of truth against Patriots

Jake Brown - Joe Benigno vents about Jets and this must-win game

Jack Bell - Jets Offensive Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett on Facing the Patriots: 'It's the Illusion of Complexity'

Bridget Hyland - Bill Belichick: Jets have ‘one of the most instinctive players in the league’

Mike Rosenstein - Bill Belichick found two nice words to say about Jets' Zach Wilson

SNY - Zach Wilson on past struggles vs. Patriots, learning from last season's postgame comments in Foxborough

Jack Bell - Jets Offensive Lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker Thinks Jets-Patriots Will Be a Dogfight in Week 3

NewYorkJets.com - Breece Hall: We're Working Every Day to Put it All Out There on the Field on Sunday

Randy Lange - Jets Running Back Breece Hall Thinks the Jets Will Put Best Foot Forward vs. Patriots

Thomas Christopher - NY Jets WR finds lack of playing time 'very surprising'

NewYorkJets.com - OC Nathaniel Hackett Press Conference (9/21) | Week 3

Justin Fried - NY Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett is making excuses for his own mistakes

SNY - Nathaniel Hackett explains O-Line's struggles vs. Micah Parsons and Breece Hall's limited carries vs. Cowboys

Ryan Dunleavy - Jets' Nathaniel Hackett: We 'underestimated' Micah Parsons' speed

Stefan Stelling - Studs and duds from NY Jets' loss to Cowboys

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Sign OL Cedric Ogbuehi to Practice Squad

Jim Gehman - Where Are They Now: Glenn Cadrez

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.