Thursday Night Football, Week 3. Tonight the San Francisco 49ers host the New York Giants in the 49ers 2023 NFL season home opener. The 49ers are 10.5 point favorites at home according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The 49ers are one of the best teams in the NFL when Brock Purdy is under center. In the 10 games Purdy has thrown more than 10 passes for the 49ers, including playoff games, the 49ers are a perfect 10 - 0. With Purdy under center this season the 49ers have employed an efficient passing game, an excellent running game and an outstanding defense to get off to a 2 - 0 start, despite playing both games on the road.

The New York Giants have had it much rougher than the 49ers so far this season. After opening the 2023 NFL season getting blown out by the Dallas Cowboys, 40 -0, the Giants were on the verge of another blowout loss last Sunday to the Arizona Cardinals before they made a huge comeback and squeaked out a win. Needless to say, the 49ers should provide significantly tougher competition for Daniel Jones and the Giants tonight. Particularly with star running back Saquon Barkley hobbled, it will be a challenge for the Giants to not get down early and be forced to abandon the run.

These two teams haven’t met since 2020, when the 49ers destroyed the Giants, 36 - 9. I expect something similar to happen tonight, as the Giants just don’t have the talent to stay with what may be the best team in the NFL. I’m taking the 49ers at home against an outmatched Giants team.

I'm taking the 49ers at home against an outmatched Giants team.