The San Francisco 49ers host the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football in week 3 of the NFL season this week, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. EDT. Let’s take a look at some of my favorite player prop bets for the TNF matchup.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Daniel Jones, Under 215.5 passing yards (-115)

In his last 18 games Daniel Jones has passed for more than 215 yards just five times, and each of those five games he faced an average or worse NFL defense. The San Francisco 49ers have an excellent defense. I’m taking the under on Daniel Jones and 215.5 passing yards.

Brock Purdy, Under 227.5 passing yards (-115)

Brock Purdy doesn’t throw a lot of passes. He has thrown more than 20 passes eight times in his career, and over 30 passes just twice. The 49ers prefer to run the ball and play great defense. As long as they’re playing from ahead this is their winning formula. At home against the Giants the 49ers should be playing from ahead. That should mean limited passes for Purdy. I’m taking the under on Purdy and 227.5 passing yards.

Paris Campbell, Under 27.5 receiving yards (-120)

Paris Campbell has the fourth most targets on the Giants with 10 targets through two games, but he has just 23 receiving yards on the season. With terrible efficiency like that Campbell may begin to lose some targets to somebody like the electric Jalin Hyatt, who has turned his three targets into 89 yards. Even if Campbell doesn’t lose targets, I expect passing the ball against this 49ers defense to be rough sledding for the Giants. I’ll take the under on Paris Campbell and 27.5 receiving yards.

*Disclaimer: I am not a professional gambler. I do this for fun, not for profits. I cannot stress enough how bad an idea it would be to place your bets based on my picks. Use your own best judgment, have fun, and whatever you do, do not put a lot of faith in the picks herein.