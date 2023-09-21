Podcast: Jets vs. Patriots talk with Mike D’Abate

The Jets look to bounce back from their first loss of the 2023 season this Sunday when they take on the New England Patriots. A win would give the Jets a 2-0 record in the division.

When the Jets and Patriots play, I get to speak with my friend Mike D’Abate on our crossover podcast series. Mike is the host of Locked On Patriots. This is our fifth year of chatting before games between the two rivals. Unfortunately none of our discussions have preceded a Jets victory. Perhaps that will change this time.

Mike offers us a good look at how things look in New England. The Patriots are 0-2 so obviously things aren’t great, but there have been some glimmers of hope. Obviously the Jets need to take this game seriously. We have a good chat to prepare for Week 3.

