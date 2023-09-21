Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. This week could be ‘make or break’ for Zach Wilson and his future with the New York Jets going forward. Head coach Robert Saleh won’t say it - and neither will the players - but it’s time for Wilson to put up. The second overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Wilson has been the main culprit holding the Jets back from true playoff aspirations. If the BYU product isn’t able to do so, and the Jets continue to retain Wilson after this year, it would be a pure injustice to Jets fans and the team. It would show that accountability truly does not matter, and I don’t think that’s going to sit well with a lot of players. We’ll soon find out. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Ethan Greenberg - Jets vs. Patriots 3 Things to Know for Week 3 - Robert Saleh, Bill Belichick

NewYorkJets.com - Robert Saleh Press Conference (9/20) | Week 3

Randy Lange - Sauce Gardner Looks Back a Little, Ahead a Lot Toward Jets-Patriots on Sunday

John Pullano - Quinnen Williams on Matchup with Patriots: ‘This is a New Team with a New Mindset’

Brandyn Pokrass - Garrett Wilson wants to change 'unacceptable' NY Jets issue

NewYorkJets.com - New York Jets vs. New England Patriots Injury Report Week 3 - Wednesday

Ralphe Ventre - Jets Can Boost Playoff Hopes by Stopping Patriots’ Seven-Year Streak

Thomas Christopher - One prevailing NY Jets narrative will only last so much longer

Rivka Boord - NY Jets' personnel decisions must reflect reality rather than dreams

Bridget Hyland - Jets admit this player needs to get on field more

Mike Vaccaro - Garrett Wilson's talents are in danger of being wasted

Jared Schwartz - Mecole Hardman surprised by Jets usage as receivers struggle

David Wyatt-Hupton - Should the Jets consider offensive line moves?

Rich Cimini - New York Jets' offensive line vows better protection for Zach Wilson

Fox Sports - Should Jets go after free agent QB Carson Wentz? | The Herd

Joe Tansey - 3 Jets Trade Targets After Week 2

Manuel Gomez - Jets coach still befuddled over costly penalty: It was ‘legal’

Brandyn Pokrass - NFL admits refs botched huge call in NY Jets' loss to Cowboys

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Sign WR Irvin Charles to Practice Squad

