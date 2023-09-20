Podcast: Mailbag on Jets offensive line, defense, and more

Today as on most Wednesdays we have our weekly podcast mailbag. Thanks to everybody for sending in questions this week. As usual, there were more excellent questions than there was time to answer all of them. Please feel free to resubmit questions for future mailbag installments.

Today many of our questions are about the offensive line. Is it possible the Jets could reshuffle it? How much criticism does the front office deserve for its state? We also talk Jets defense. What are the flaws right now? Should fans be worried about first round pick Will McDonald being a healthy scratch? We also talk about changes the NFL can make to its replay review system.

