New York Jets Flight Connections 09/20/23

Bringing your daily links to the NFL’s New York Jets

By Thomas Christopher
New York Jets v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. One of the moves that’s gone under the radar in the New York Jets’ Week 2 loss to the Dallas Cowboys is Robert Saleh’s decision to keep this year’s first round pick, Will McDonald, inactive. Why would you draft a player only to make them inactive in the second week of what was going to be a difficult game to begin with? I’ve always felt that Saleh was more like Todd Bowles with his roster decisions as a head coach, and it’s starting to look that way. Personally, I think he’s in over his head and we may see the chickens come home to roost if he’s not able to get the Jets on the path to a winning season. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Henry McKenna - Do Jets RB Breece Hall’s comments point to a locker room in search of a leader?

Ralph Ventre - Jets Show Frustration through Social Media Activity

John Pullano - Notebook | D-Lineman Solomon Thomas: ‘There is No Reason to Get Down’

Jared Schwartz - Jets' season hangs on defense living up to hype vs. NFL's best

NewYorkJets.com - NFL Power Rankings - New York Jets Ranked As High as 4th in Week 2 Power Rankings

Rich Cimini - Garrett Wilson - Jets' 14-game skid vs. Patriots 'unacceptable'

Ralph Ventre - Saleh Addresses Jets' Current Quarterback Situation

Randy Lange - Jets Quarterback Zach Wilson and Wide Receiver Garrett Wilson Continue to Build Chemistry

Manuel Gomez - Jets’ Zach Wilson can’t even ‘play dead,’ Hall of Fame TE says in epic takedown

Justin Fried - It's time for the NY Jets to end the Dalvin Cook experiment

Michael Nania - The best O-line combo NY Jets could pivot to

NewYorkJets.com - The Official Jets Podcast: A Conversation with OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (9/19)

David Wyatt-Hupton - Two Keys - Dallas

Alex Smith - Former Jets Brandon Marshall, Nick Mangold among 173 Modern-Era nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame 2024 class

Poll

Should the Jets cut their losses on Dalvin Cook?

