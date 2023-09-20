In week 2 the New York Jets were thoroughly defeated by the Dallas Cowboys. Because of that, it’s really easy to dismiss some good performances by New York Jets players. While it may not feel that way, some good performances were present on Sunday... at least on defense.

Win or lose, every week I’ll highlight the top 5 players from the New York Jets last game on both offense and defense as rated by Pro Football Focus (PFF). This article will cover the defense’s best performances from Week 2.

Edge rusher Bryce Huff

Overall PFF grade: 85.3 (18 snaps)

Rush defense grade: 74.0 (2 snaps)

Tackling grade: 69.2

Pass rush grade: 72.0 (15 snaps)

Coverage grade: 60.0 (1 snap)

Bryce Huff continues to win his reps when called upon. Once again it’s largely as a pass rusher but he doesn’t seem to be overmatched in the run game thus far either. This could be a player who begins to see increased snaps moving forward.

Slot corner Michael Carter II

Overall PFF grade: 83.3 (33 snaps)

Rush defense grade: 58.9 (7 snaps)

Tackling grade: 76.7

Pass rush grade: 60.0 (1 snap)

Coverage grade: 86.4 (25 snaps)

Michael Carter remains the most underrated player on the Jets in my mind. PFF seems to be of a similar mindset as they continue to give him strong grades, particularly in coverage.

Cornerback Sauce Gardner

Overall PFF grade: 82.8 (82 snaps)

Rush defense grade: 49.6 (40 snaps)

Tackling grade: 53.8

Pass rush grade: (0 snaps)

Coverage grade: 89.9 (42 snaps)

Sauce Gardner reverts back to playing like the best coverage corner in the league as far as PFF is concerned.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley

Overall PFF grade: 78.5 (87 snaps)

Rush defense grade: 73.4 (44 snaps)

Tackling grade: 59.3

Pass rush grade: 78.8 (3 snaps)

Coverage grade: 68.2 (40 snaps)

Mosley turns in one of the more well-rounded performances among the Jets players. While it felt as though the Cowboys could run at will, it seems PFF thinks Mosley was among the least of the Jets problems in that regard as he scored the highest rush defense grade among any Jet with at least 3 rush defense snaps.

Cornerback D.J. Reed

Overall PFF grade: 76.8 (82 snaps)

Rush defense grade: 67.9 (40 snaps)

Tackling grade: 78.3

Pass rush grade: (0 snaps)

Coverage grade: 77.0 (42 snaps)

D.J. rounds out the Jets vaunted CB trio by also scoring well on his week 2 PFF grades. For three cornerbacks to be listed after the Jets allowed an 81% completion rating seems to suggest PFF feels the Jets struggles in pass defense were largely the result of scheme and/or defensive line play. In watching the game, that sure seems plausible.