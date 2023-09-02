Good morning Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets and the New York Giants are apparently feuding because the Giants didn’t like the Jets laughing ... or something. Silliness abounds. The regular season can’t come soon enough. I can’t wait to see the Jets in action when it counts against the Bills.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in September:

John Breech - Irate Aaron Rodgers calls out Jihad Ward for lying after Giants player makes unnerving accusation against Jets

Nick Faria - Changing of the guard: Why the Jets safety room is expecting big year in 2023

Nick Faria - Should Jets look to acquire 4x Pro Bowler Mike Evans?

Nick Faria - Analyzing the 2023 Jets roster following official Practice-Squad and IR updates

Nick Faria - Why have the Giants become so sensitive toward their cross-town rivals?

Nick Faria - Jets’ Joe Douglas pumps brakes on expectations of 2023 season, “surreal” feeling having Rodgers on roster

Henry McKenna - NFL young talent rankings: No. 5 Jets’ 2022 draft class could change team history

NYJ Editorial Staff - What Are Your Thoughts on the Jets 2023 Roster?

Mark Cannizzaro - Giants, Jets finally working with general manager-coach harmony

Brian Costello - Jets' Joe Douglas not about to make playoff prediction

Steve Serby - Time for Joe Douglas' Jets to finally prove they're winners

Brian Costello - Jets' Aaron Rodgers' joy has returned: 'Waking up inside a dream'

Ralph Ventre - Jets' Practice Squad Tracker: Team Fills All 16 Spots

Ralph Ventre - From Pasadena to Florham Park: Two Undrafted Receivers Living Their NFL Dreams

Edward Anthony - Will McDonald IV: The Irony of the Jets Drafting Him

Justin Fried - 3 star wide receivers the NY Jets can trade for this season

Billy Riccette - Aaron Rodgers calls out Jihad Ward, says he’s ‘making (expletive) up’

Skyler Carlin - Peter Schrager lists Tony Adams as potential breakout player in 2023

Michael Zimmelman - New York Jets’ Bryce Huff Is Ready for Stardom

Jim Cerny - Jets: 4 bold predictions for 2023 NFL season

Jim Cerny - Jets roster cut survivor who will make big impact in 2023

Ryan Honey - Why more Jets stars may still be coming

Matt Musico - There's another Giants-Jets feud thanks to Aaron Rodgers, Sterling Shepard

James Kratch - Aaron Rodgers vs. Jihad Ward is N.Y. football feud we need to kill time

Matt Musico - Aaron Rodgers plays for the Jets, and people are still mad about it

Matt Musico - Dalvin Cook on Jets breaking Super Bowl drought: 'That's why I'm here'

