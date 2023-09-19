The New York Jets began the 2023 NFL season with a stunning overtime victory over the reigning AFC East champion Buffalo Bills. Unfortunately they lost Aaron Rodgers to a torn Achilles tendon for the season in the process.

Without Aaron Rodgers under center the Jets were no match for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. They probably were no match for the Cowboys on the road even if Aaron Rodgers were under center. The Cowboys manhandled the Jets to the tune of a 30 - 10 blowout, and it wasn’t as close as the score indicates.

How did the power rankings feel about this blowout loss for the Jets? Let’s find out.

Pro Football Network

25) New York Jets The New York Jets looked like MiG-21s against an F-15 Eagle. They simply didn’t have the firepower necessary to slow down the Cowboys’ offense or move the ball consistently against their defense. Zach Wilson mostly played well, which is a good sign for the Jets moving forward because the Cowboys’ defensive front is dominant, and the secondary is relentless.

Sports Illustrated

13. New York Jets (1-1) Last week: loss at Dallas, 30–10 Next week: vs. New England Zach Wilson had a nice throw to Garrett Wilson, which was emblematic of his arm talent but ultimately more of a tease for Jets fans. Wilson needs work and, probably, space and time to allow the gears to click. I still think this Jets team will be OK and can likely compete for a playoff spot. Dallas, like San Francisco, is going to dress down a lot of talented football teams this year and it was simply New York’s turn on Sunday afternoon. But, what we don’t see exactly is how. We have professed our faith in the offensive coaching staff, but if Wilson is unable to, say, look off a safety or have the wherewithal to just shed the football against this pass rush, it’s hard to know what kind of system can be put in place to save him.

ESPN

21. New York Jets (1-1) Week 2 ranking: 12 Player with a current contract situation to monitor: DE Bryce Huff Current contract situation: Under contract through the 2023 season Huff is an excellent pass-rushing specialist, but he probably will walk after the season because the Jets already have invested heavily at the position. They used first-round picks on Will McDonald IV (2023) and Jermaine Johnson (2022). Huff recorded the highest pressure percentage (25.6%) in 2022 among edge rushers with at least 100 pass-rushing snaps. Huff has drawn trade interest in the past; the question is whether the Jets would part with him before the trading deadline if they fall out of contention. — Rich Cimini

USA Today

19. Jets (16): Sunday’s loss at Dallas got away from them in the second half. Maybe it wouldn’t have had RBs Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook gotten more than nine combined touches.

Apparently the media has no idea what to make of the Jets so far this season. The power rankings range from a high of 13 to a low of 25 here.

With the obvious proviso that power rankings are stupid, unless they praise the Jets, in which case they’re awesome, what do you think? Where should the Jets rank in the NFL power rankings?