Monday Night Football, Week 2. Tonight we have a Monday night doubleheader. In the first game the Carolina Panthers host the New Orleans Saints at 7:15 pm EDT. In the second game the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Cleveland Browns at 8:15 EDT. The Saints are three point road favorites against the Panthers, and the Browns are two point road favorites against the Steelers according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The New Orleans Saints come into this game off a tough 16 - 15 home victory over the Tennessee Titans last week, while the Panthers fell on the road to the Atlanta Falcons, 24 - 10. Bryce Young struggled badly in his NFL debut with few credible NFL targets to throw to. I expect that to continue tonight against the Saints. I’m taking the Saints to get to 2-0 on the season against the Panthers tonight.

The Pittsburgh Steelers come into this game off a brutal 30 - 7 drubbing on the road at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers last week. Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett struggled mightily after drawing rave reviews in training camp this year.

The Cleveland Browns come into this game off a dominating 24 - 3 home victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last week. The Browns victory was unfortunately a costly one, as they lost their best receiver in Amari Cooper to an injury.

The Steelers are always a tough out at home. With the Browns missing Cooper, I expect the Steelers to pick up their first win of the year over a tough Browns squad.

I have submitted my pick using the widget from our partners at Tallysight. You can follow all my picks throughout the season, as I prove for another season how I’m not made to be a gambler. Seriously, I cannot stress enough how bad an idea it would be to bet real money based on my picks. Don’t do it. Don’t even consider it. Make your own picks, and good luck. And if you do bet, consider using our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.