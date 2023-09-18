Tonight we have two Monday Night Football games. At 7:15 pm EDT the Carolina Panthers host the New Orleans Saints, and at 8:15 pm EDT the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Cleveland Browns. Let’s take a look at some of my favorite player prop bets for the MNF matchups.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Browns

Deshaun Watson, Under 203.5 passing yards (-105)

Since Desaun Watson was traded to the Cleveland Browns he hasn’t been the same gunslinger quarterback. The Browns prefer to run, run and run some more. They rarely pass the ball alot. That has resulted in Watson exceeding 170 yards passing in just two of seven games with the Browns. Give me the under for Deshaun Watson and 203.5 passing yards this week.

Jaylen Warren, Under 30.5 rushing yards (-110)

In 17 career games Jaylen Warren has exceeded 30 rushing yards just five times. I don’t expect things to go much better for Warren against a tough Browns defense. Give me the under for Warren and 30.5 rushing yards.

Elijah Moore, Over 40.5 receiving yards (-115)

Last week Elijah Moore tied Amari Cooper for most targets on the Browns with seven. No other Brown had more than three targets. With Cooper out for this game, look for Moore to be targeted a ton. Give me the over for Moore and 40.5 receiving yards.

Panthers vs. Saints

Rashid Shaheed, Over 39.5 receiving yards (-115)

Undrafted free agent Rashid Shaheed, now in his second year with the Saints, has quietly carved out a significant role in the Saints offense. Over his last seven games Shaheed has averaged 67 receiving yards per game, and he has exceeded 40 yards six out of seven games. Give me the over for Rashid Shaheed and 39.5 receiving yards.

*Disclaimer: I am not a professional gambler. I do this for fun, not for profits. I cannot stress enough how bad an idea it would be to place your bets based on my picks. Use your own best judgment, have fun, and whatever you do, do not put a lot of faith in the picks herein.