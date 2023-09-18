Podcast: Jets routed in Dallas

The Jets fell to 1-1 yesterday as they were defeated by the Dallas Cowboys 30-10.

Six days after a thrilling overtime victory over the Bills in the season opener, the Jets failed in all phases of the game. The team’s vaunted defense was overmatched. So was the offensive line. So were the coaches. If we are being honest, it is difficult to find a phase of the game where the Jets were not overmatched. On today’s podcast we break down what went wrong.

A victory in this game was always going to be a tough ask for the Jets. The team had a lot working against it from a road game on a short week to the difficulty of the opponent to the emotions of the last week. Still, an effort like this is difficult to excuse.

