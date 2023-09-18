The New York Jets lost to the Dallas Cowboys 30 - 10 on the road in the second game of their 2023 NFL season on Sunday. It was not even as close as the score indicated. The Jets never threatened to keep the game competitive in the second half, as the Dallas defense completely dominated the Jets offense and the supposedly outstanding Jets defense could not contain the Cowboys offense.

Now the Jets prepare for a home game against their AFC rivals, the New England Patriots next Sunday. History has not been kind to the Jets against the Patriots. The Jets have dropped 14 straight and 22 of their last 24 against the Patriots. It’s difficult to even call the two teams rivals anymore, as a proper rivalry requires a certain level of competitive balance. Instead, the Jets have become the Patriots whipping boy. We’ll see if the Jets can start to reverse that trend on Sunday.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jets open as 2.5 point home underdogs against the Patriots on Sunday. This marks the third straight game the Jets have been underdogs to begin the 2023 season, two of which games have been at home. The spread in the upcoming game against the Patriots would seem too big, if Aaron Rodgers were under center. That Jets team should beat this Patriots team at home. But Aaron Rodgers isn’t under center, and he won’t be under center all season. Instead Zach Wilson starts at quarterback for the Jets, and the Patriots defense has been Wilson’s worst nightmare in his brief NFL career thus far. In Wilson’s four career starts against the Patriots, the Jets have been outscored 111 - 39. Wilson has thrown 2 touchdown passes and 7 interceptions against the Patriots, and he has never had a game against the Patriots with a passer rating higher than 73. Suffice it to say, the Patriots have had Wilson’s number.

If the Jets defense doesn’t play a lot better than they did against the Cowboys, and the Jets running game doesn’t also perform much better, it will probably be another long day for Zach Wilson and the Jets.

Can the Jets win this game? Sure they can. The Patriots are no longer one of the NFL’s best teams. Mac Jones is no Tom Brady. The Patriots are as vulnerable as they have been in more than two decades. But if the Jets offense doesn’t start putting it together a lot more than they have thus far, that probably won’t matter. Even a mediocre team like the Patriots still has a good defense that may give Wilson and the Jets more than they can handle. Until Wilson and the Jets show they can perform at a decent level against a Bill Belichick defense, the Patriots are rightly favored against the Jets.

The Moneyline odds are New York Jets +110/New England Patriots -130.

The Over/Under for the game is 38.

What do you think Jets fans? Will the Jets beat the odds in this game?