Sunday Night Football, Week 2. Tonight the New England Patriots host the Miami Dolphins in an AFC East showdown.

The New England Patriots are coming off a tough 25 - 20 opening day loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Patriots are led on offense by embattled third year quarterback Mac Jones, who has struggled after posting an impressive rookie year in 2021. The Patriots like to run the ball, and Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott lead the way for the Patriots on the ground. On defense the Patriots field a top defense that is annually among the league leaders. They gave the Philadelphia Eagles all they could handle last week.

The Miami Dolphins are coming off a thrilling 36 - 34 shootout opening day victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Dolphins have given the Patriots fits in recent years. The Dolphins have beaten the Patriots four of the last five times these two teams have met, and Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has never lost to the Patriots.

I’m taking Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins to continue their recent dominance and notch another victory over the New England Patriots tonight.

Please leave your comments on the game below, in the section cleverly marked “comments.”