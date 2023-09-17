Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season has the New York Jets on the road to take on a formidable Dallas Cowboys team.

For the first time in a very long time the New York Jets came into the 2023 NFL season with a ton of hype and Super Bowl aspirations. The offseason trade for Aaron Rodgers upped the ante for the Jets. Then, disaster. Four snaps into the Jets’ first offensive possession of the 2023 season the unthinkable happens. Aaron Rodgers goes back to pass, gets hit, tears his Achilles tendon, and just like that, his season is over. With Rodgers lost for the season Zach Wilson is forced into the lineup unexpectedly against the Bills. Against all odds, Wilson did just enough, along with a dominant performance by the Jets defense and a punt return for a touchdown in overtime, to defeat the Buffalo Bills and get the season off to a rollicking start. However, there is no rest for the weary. Now the Jets have to go into Arlington Texas on short rest and take on the Cowboys, a team that is coming off a 40 - 0 total destruction of the New York Giants last week.

The Cowboys have a defense every bit as dominant as the Jets defense. They have one of the more prolific quarterbacks in the NFL in Dak Prescott. They have one of the NFL’s best receivers in CeeDee Lamb and one of the NFL’s best running backs in Tony Pollard. This is a deep, talented, outstanding team. Beating the Cowboys on the road would not have been easy if Aaron Rodgers were under center for the Jets. With Zach Wilson taking Rodgers’ place, the challenge is all the more forbidding. Are the Jets up to the challenge? We’ll find out this afternoon.