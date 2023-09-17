The first half of the New York Jets game against the Dallas Cowboys is in the books, and the Jets are trailing the Cowboys, 18 - 10.

The Jets opened the game on defense and provided little resistance as the Cowboys marched right down the field for an opening drive touchdown.

The Jets took over on offense and went backwards on a three and out. The Cowboys then took over at their own 30 after a Jets punt.

The Cowboys then went three and out as the Jets defense started to settle in. A Cowboys punt gave the Jets the ball on their own 10 yard line.

The Jets went nowhere on their next drive and again had to punt. The Cowboys took over on offense at their own 5 yard line.

The Cowboys then went on a long drive that ended in a 35 yard field goal and a 10 - 0 Dallas lead as they took control early in the game.

After the teams exchanged three and outs, Zach Wilson hit Garrett Wilson on a 68 yard catch and run touchdown pass to pull the Jets within three at 10 - 7.

Dallas then marched right down the field and scored a touchdown on a short Dak Prescott pass. The ensuing two point conversion made the score Cowboys 18, Jets 7.

The Jets then finished up the half with a drive for a short field goal as time wound down to bring the score to 18 - 10 in favor of the Cowboys.

We go into the second half with the Jets trailing the Cowboys by 8 points at 18 - 10. Leave your comments for the second half below.