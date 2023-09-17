In the New York Jets’ second game of the 2023 NFL season, in a sunny and hot Arlington Texas, the Jets were dominated by the Dallas Cowboys, 30 - 10.

The first half action was dominated by the Cowboys, who moved the ball at will against the vaunted Jets defense. Only a long catch-and-run touchdown pass from Zach Wilson to Garrett Wilson saved the Jets from being down 15 points at halftime.

With the score Cowboys 18, Jets 10, the Jets took over on offense at their own 25 to start the second half. They promptly went three and out, as the Jets offense continued to look overmatched against the Cowboys defense. The ensuing Jets punt gave the Cowboys a short field as they started their first drive of the second half at their own 42 yard line. The Cowboys took advantage, scoring on a short field goal to give them a double-digit lead midway through the third quarter.

The Jets quickly gave the ball back to the Cowboys deep in Jets territory when Dalvin Cook lost a fumble. The Cowboys continued to take advantage of short fields, tacking on a 55 yard field goal to take a two touchdown lead at 24 - 10 late in the third quarter.

The Jets could do nothing on their next possession and after another Jets punt the Cowboys methodically moved downfield before settling for a short field goal and a three score lead at 27 - 10 early in the fourth quarter. At this point the game was all but over.

The Cowboys intercepted Zach Wilson on the next Jets drive, giving them the ball deep in Jets territory yet again. Another Cowboys field goal made the score 30 -10 in favor of the Cowboys midway through the fourth quarter and the rest was garbage time.

With the loss the Jets go to 1-1 on the season. Now the Jets must put this game behind them and move on to face their arch nemesis, the New England Patriots, at home next week.