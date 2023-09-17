Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season takes center stage with a full slate of Sunday early afternoon games. The New York Jets will be playing the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 EDT today.

There are a couple of great early season AFC showdowns on tap this afternoon. In one of the more interesting early afternoon games, the Cincinnati Bengals look to rebound from a dreadful opening day performance last week when they host the Baltimore Ravens in a matchup of AFC North playoff hopefuls. In another great early season game, the Kansas City Chiefs try to rebound from their opening day loss to the Detroit Lions when they go on the road to take on the AFC South favorite Jacksonville Jaguars.

Elsewhere in the early afternoon games, the Green Bay Packers visit the Atlanta Falcons, with both teams trying to remain undefeated; the Buffalo Bills try to avoid the dreaded 0-2 hole to start the season when they host the Las Vegas Raiders; Geno Smith leads the Seattle Seahawks as they visit the Detroit Lions; Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts take on C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans in a battle of rookie quarterbacks; The Los Angeles Chargers pay a visit to the Tennessee Titans; and the surprising Tampa Bay Buccaneers try to remain undefeated when they host the Chicago Bears.

