The New York Jets are on the road to face the Dallas Cowboys in week 2 of the 2023 NFL campaign. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 4:25 pm EDT.

The weather in Arlington, Texas will be bright, sunny and hot. Skies will be sunny with minimal clouds throughout the game. Winds will be light and variable at 5 - 10 mph out of the north northeast throughout the game. Temperatures will be quite hot for football, in the high 80s to near 90 throughout the game. Relative humidity will be fairly low, in the low 30s throughout the game, keeping the high temperatures a bit more bearable. There will be a near 0% chance of precipitation throughout the game.

All in all, this will be a very hot day for the fans and players alike in Arlington, Texas. The players may have some dehydration and cramping issues in the heat. Other than the heat, the weather should have little effect on the game.

Enjoy the game everybody.