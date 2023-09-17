Good morning Gang Green Nation! As the New York Jets prepare to take on a deep and talented Dallas Cowboys team today, reports are that Brandin Cooks will not suit up for this game. That brings a glimmer of hope the Jets might have a shot at a big upset in Big D today. Cooks is an excellent receiver with a long string of 1000 yard seasons in his career. With Cooks out the Cowboys receivers group consists of the great CeeDee Lamb, the past his prime Michael Gallup, and a host of relative unknowns. Perhaps this injury makes the difference in whether or not the Jets anemic offense can keep pace with Dallas’ ordinarily high-octane group. Hey, you never know, maybe the Jets could actually pull off the upset. Wouldn’t that be grand? Here’s hoping.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in September:

Alicia de Artola - Aaron Rodgers playoffs potential makes it more important for Jets to add new QB

Michael Grant - Aaron Rodgers' injury gives Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett a shot at redemption

Sean Keeley - Jets add veteran quarterback to active roster

Sam Neumann - NFL makes major move against Jets player

Sean Keeley - NFL world reacts to shocking Aaron Rodgers surgery news

Arthur Weinstein - NFL takes action against Jets player for game-winning play

Nick Faria - Jets’ Greg Zuerlein OUT for Week 2: announce other roster moves before battle with Cowboys

Steve Politi - Aaron Rodgers needs to go away and stop giving the Jets false hope

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Sign QB Tim Boyle to Active Roster, Release WR Irvin Charles

Brian Costello - Robert Saleh confident Jets still can have special season

Steve Serby - Jets' Xavier Gipson talks game-winning punt return, childhood and teammates

Andrew Crane - Jets' Chazz Surratt fined for block on game-winning punt return

Brian Costello - Jets' Mecole Hardman expecting to see action after taking backseat

Brian Costello - Greg Zuerlein out vs. Cowboys, Jets add Austin Seibert

Miles Schachner - Sauce Gardner looking to improve upon his 'average' Bills outing

ESPN - Cowboys' Brandin Cooks not expected to play vs. Jets, source says

Rich Cimini - Jets K Greg Zuerlein out vs. Cowboys with groin injury

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Rule Out Greg Zuerlein vs. Cowboys, Struggled to Find Replacement

Glenn Naughton - Jets add Kicker Austin Seibert to Step in for Injured Greg Zuerlein

Glenn Naughton - Did Jets Opener Reveal Shift in Defensive Philosophy?

Justin Fried - NY Jets find their Greg Zuerlein replacement ahead of Week 2

Ryan Shafer - Aaron Rodgers is just another NY Jets heartbreak in a long line of despair

Billy Riccette - Jets announce roster moves ahead of Week 2 game against Cowboys

Billy Riccette - Chazz Surratt fined for tripping during game-winning touchdown

Billy Riccette - Greg Zuerlein ruled out for Week 2, Jets sign Austin Seibert

Angelo Guinhawa - Aaron Rodgers' potential playoffs comeback draws mixed reactions from fans, haters

Nick Meyer - NFL rumors: Aaron Rodgers' Jets playoffs return possible after 'innovative' surgery

Jim Cerny - Jets QB Zach Wilson's backup after Aaron Rodgers injury revealed

Jim Cerny - Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein receives unfortunate injury update

Edward Sutelan - Will Aaron Rodgers return for playoffs? Jets QB undergoes innovative procedure on Achilles for hope of 2023 comeback

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.