Jets vs. Cowboys: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, odds and more

CBS has a doubleheader this week while FOX will show a single game to each region.

If you live in the New York area, you will see:

Raiders at Bills early on CBS

Jets at Cowboys late on CBS

Giants at Cardinals late on FOX

The Jets and Cowboys are scheduled for a 4:25 Eastern kickoff at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will call the game for CBS. The Jets are currently 9 point underdogs on DraftKings Sportsbook.

This is CBS’s featured game of the week so it will be seen by most of the country. The only other game CBS is showing in the late window is Commanders vs. Broncos. If your area usually sees one of those teams, you will get that game. Everybody else will see the Jets.

Go to 506sports.com to see which Sunday games will be shown in your market.

Fans who see the game in their market can stream the game on NFL+ and Paramount+ with a subscription. Fans who do not get the game in their market can stream with a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube and YouTube TV.

The entire nation will see Dolphins at Patriots tonight on NBC, Saints at Panthers tomorrow night on ESPN, and Browns at Steelers tomorrow night on ABC.