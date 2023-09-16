Jets sign kicker Austin Seibert after Greg Zuerlein ruled out for Week 2

The Jets will be without kicker Greg Zuerlein in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, and they have a replacement per Rich Cimini.

The Jets are signing former Lions/Browns PK Austin Seibert, source confirms. He worked out for them yesterday. https://t.co/UMFyAmT1Pn — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 16, 2023

Word of Zuerlein’s injury broke on Friday. The Jets brought in kickers for workouts as a result.

Kicker is a spot where a replacement can be found quickly. It would have been nice to get him some practice work with his long snapper and holder to get timing and rhythm down. Seibert and the Jets will need to make it work without that prep time.

This is a tough break for the Jets. They figure to lean on their defense and special teams to win. Zuerlein’s big leg and ability to hit long field goals would have been an asset. Seibert is a credible kicker but lacks Greg’s distance.

The Jets clearly have suffered a bigger injury in the young season. Hopefully Seibert can step in and provide a quality replacement for however long Zuerlein is out.