The first Sunday of the NFL season is in the books. On to week 2. Let’s take a look at some of my favorite player prop bets for the Sunday games.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Jets

Zach Wilson, Under 180.5 passing yards (-130)

Zach Wilson gets thrown into the fire against a dominant Dallas Cowboys defense. The Jets game plan will likely include a ton of running plays and not too many passing plays. Wilson has been under 160 passing yards in six of his last eight games. I don’t expect that to change against a Dallas team that will be exerting major pressure against Wilson and his offensive compadres. Wilson could be in for a very long day. Give me the under on 180.5 passing yards for Wilson.

49ers vs. Rams

Brock Purdy, Under 236.5 passing yards (-115)

Purdy has exceeded 234 passing yards just one time in his brief NFL career. At home against a tough Los Angeles Rams defense, I look for the 49ers to run the ball a ton, and I think Purdy won’t throw the ball all that much in a defensive struggle. Give me the under on 236.5 passing yards for Purdy.

Bengals vs. Ravens

Ja’Marr Chase, Over 79.5 receiving yards (-115)

Ja’Marr Chase loves playing against the Baltimore Ravens. In four career games against the Ravens Chase has racked up 462 yards for a sparkling 115.5 average per game. Chase has gone over 85 yards in three of those four games. With the Bengals at home and Joe Burrow due to explode after a miserable performance in week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, make it four out five. Give me the over on Ja’Marr Chase and 79.5 receiving yards.

Cardinals vs. Giants

Rondale Moore, Over 28.5 receiving yards (-120)

In his last eight starts Rondale Moore has exceeded 30 receiving yards seven times. Make it eight out of nine on Sunday at home against the New York Giants. Give me the over on Rondale Moore and 28.5 receiving yards.

Broncos vs. Commanders

Jerry Jeudy, Over 50.5 receiving yards (+105)

In his last 11 full games Jerry Jeudy has exceed 52 receiving yards 10 times. Make it 11 out of 12 on Sunday at home against the Washington Commanders. Give me the over on Jerry Jeudy and 50.5 receiving yards.

Disclaimer: I am not a professional gambler. I do this for fun, not for profits. I cannot stress enough how bad an idea it would be to place your bets based on my picks. Use your own best judgment, have fun, and whatever you do, do not put a lot of faith in the picks herein.