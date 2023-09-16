According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the New York Jets are 9 point underdogs on the road against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon in week 2 of the Jets 2023 Jets NFL season. That seems like a reasonable spread against an excellent Cowboys team that routed the New York Giants 40 - 0 last Sunday. Both teams have formidable defenses. The difference is, the Jets have Zach Wilson at quarterback and are on the road, and the Cowboys have Dak Prescott at quarterback and are at home. That’s a huge gaping chasm between the teams, hence the big spread.

In addition to the Jets game, there are plenty of interesting week 2 matchups around the NFL after the usual random unpredictability of week 1, and I’ll be fearlessly (and probably wrongly) predicting the outcome of all of them.

Embedded below are my picks for all the Sunday matchups this week. These picks are just a simple who wins the game deal. Odds do not factor in. DISCLAIMER: This is just for fun. I make no claims to actually being any good at this. Anyone who chooses to bet according to my picks will likely prove the old maxim, a fool and his money are soon parted.

The predictions are embedded below in the widget provided by our partners at Tallysight, and the odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.