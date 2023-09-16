Good morning Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets are getting ready to take on a very good Dallas Cowboys team, and Aaron Rodgers is getting ready to take on rehabbing his surgically repaired Achilles tendon. Oddsmakers aren’t giving the Jets much of a chance on the road against a Cowboys team that utterly destroyed the New York Giants, 40 - 0, last Sunday. However unlikely a Jets win this Sunday in Dallas might be, what Aaron Rodgers is hinting at with respect to his chances of playing this year is a bazillion times less likely. Rodgers is hinting at the possibility of a return to the field for the Jets this season. As much as I admire the positive attitude and as much as I would love for that to happen, yeah, ain’t gonna happen. Rodgers will probably be back under center for the Jets sometime in the 2024 season. The 2023 season? Nope. Not happening.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in September:

Cody Benjamin - Here's why Kirk Cousins could soon make sense as a trade target for QB-needy Jets

Nick Faria - Aaron Rodgers Doesn’t Rule Out Surprise 2023 Return on Pat McAfee Show: “Anything’s Possible”

Nick Faria - The Micah Parsons Problem: How will Jets prepare for top defensive star in Week 2?

Nick Faria - Jets see supreme confidence from Nathaniel Hackett and Zach Wilson to save 2023 season

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Aaron Rodgers explains 24 hours of ‘tears, anger’ after injury | When will he rejoin team?

Bridget Hyland - Jets’ Aaron Rodgers takes shot at former teammate over blocking

Jimmy Hascup - Was it the drugs? Jets’ Aaron Rodgers responds to critics about injury

Andy Vasquez - Could Jets’ Aaron Rodgers return this season? ‘Watch what I do’

Manuel Gomez - Jets work out first rounder who hasn’t played since 2020

Manuel Gomez - Jets’ emergency QB is a wide receiver

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ thrown last-minute ‘knuckleball’ that could have huge impact on Cowboys game

Manuel Gomez - Will Jets’ Aaron Rodgers return faster with revolutionary surgery?

Jack Bell - Jets Brant Boyer Says Game-Winning Punt Return 'Was a Really Good Team Effort'

John Pullano - Notebook | Inside The Jets’ Plan for Breece Hall’s Workload

Randy Lange - Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Says 'Give Me Your Doubts...Then Watch What I Do' On Returning to the Jets

NYJ Editorial Staff - What Do You Expect from QB Zach Wilson, Jets Offense vs. Cowboys?

Eric Allen - New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Preview - Zach Wilson vs. Dak Prescott in Dallas

Andrew Crane - Aaron Rodgers, Nathaniel Hackett push back against Achilles play call criticism

Andrew Crane - Aaron Rodgers believes in Zach Wilson as he takes helm in Week 2

Miles Schachner - Jets' offensive line has faces huge test in Week 2 vs. Cowboys

Erich Richter - NFL Week 2 player props, anytime touchdown scorers

Andrew Crane - Aaron Rodgers thinks dolphin sex may help him heal Achilles surgery

Mike Rosenstein - Jets' Aaron Rodgers slams Keith Olbermann

Andrew Crane - Aaron Rodgers not ruling out a return this season for Jets

Andrew Crane - Greg Zuerlein’s surprise injury has Jets scrambling for kicking backup plan

Mike Rosenstein - Jets tried signing Brett Rypien before Rams promoted him

Todd Archer - Cowboys wanted to face nemesis Aaron Rodgers with Jets

Rich Cimini - Jets' Aaron Rodgers to his doubters - 'Watch what I do'

Ralph Ventre - Another Piece Set to Return for Jets' Already Potent Pass Rush

Ralph Ventre - Final Injury Report: Jets’ Kicker Questionable, Two Dallas Starters Doubtful for Sunday

Ralph Ventre - Aaron Rodgers 'On the Road to Recovery' After Achilles Surgery

Ralph Ventre - Jets' Nathaniel Hackett Provides Two-Word Answer on Aaron Rodgers's Playing Future

Ralph Ventre - Retirement Seemingly Unlikely for Injured Aaron Rodgers

Michael Obermuller

Jets Host Tryouts Ahead of Cowboys Game After Greg Zuerlein Injury

Glenn Naughton - Jets vs Cowboys Five key Matchups; Game Should be won in the Trenches

Glenn Naughton - Jets set to Work out Kickers Following Zuerlein Injury

Glenn Naughton - Defiant Aaron Rodgers Tells Doubters to “Give me Your Doubts and Then Watch What I do

Glenn Naughton - Aaron Rodgers Injury Places Hackett Under Microscope

Glenn Naughton - Breece Hall Running at a Record Setting Pace

Justin Fried - NY Jets QB Aaron Rodgers says he could return for the playoffs

Justin Fried - NY Jets may catch massive break in Week 2 due to huge Cowboys injury

Justin Fried - NY Jets WR Mecole Hardman likes concerning tweet about lack of playing time

Billy Riccette - Greg Zuerlein questionable after injuring groin Thursday

Billy Riccette - Aaron Rodgers on 2024: ‘Give me your doubts…then watch what I do”

Billy Riccette - Jets tried to poach Brett Rypien from Rams before L.A. promoted him

Skyler Carlin - Six Jets to watch in Week 2 vs. Cowboys

Billy Riccette - Robert Saleh would be ‘shocked’ if Aaron Rodgers’ retired after injury

Steve Rivera - A History of The NFL And the Turf Argument

Timothy Rodriguez - New York Jets Must Leave the 2024 NFL Draft With a Quarterback

Michael Zimmelman - 5 Quarterbacks That Could Replace Aaron Rodgers in New York

Eva Geitheim - Jets: Aaron Rodgers' grim admission about Achilles injury

Alex House - Jets: Aaron Rodgers' 2-word response when asked about possible 2023 return

Trevor Booth - 'Watch what I do': Jets' Aaron Rodgers all but ends retirement talk

Liam Hanley - Jets: Kirk Cousins trade makes sense after Aaron Rodgers injury

Jim Cerny - Jets: 4 bold predictions for Week 2 game vs. Cowboys

Jim Cerny - Jets' Robert Saleh breaks silence on Aaron Rodgers' surgery

Jim Cerny - Jets' Greg Zuerlein the latest injury problem after Aaron Rodgers

Jay Postrado - Jets: Zach Wilson gets real on regaining trust of teammates

Edward Sutelan - Aaron Rodgers details road back from Achilles injury in first comments since surgery: 'Watch what I do'

Jacob Camenker - How long is Aaron Rodgers out? Injury timeline, updates, return date after Jets QB suffers torn Achilles

Edward Sutelan - Jets' Aaron Rodgers says he will 'rise yet again' in first comments since injury

Gilbert Mcgregor - Aaron Rodgers Achilles tear, explained: Doctor outlines Jets QB's recovery timeline & outlook for NFL return

Matt Musico - Jets' Aaron Rodgers on potential 2023 return: 'Anything is possible'

Matt Musico - ESPN's Randy Moss not going to 'jump ship' on his Jets Super Bowl pick

Ryan Honey - Jets’ Joe Douglas, Robert Saleh’s jobs again hinging on Zach Wilson

Matt Musico - Darius Slay on MetLife Stadium: 'They need to get real grass. That’s trash'

Matt Musico - How Aaron Rodgers' injury could have 2024 NFL Draft implications for Jets

Steven Ruiz - What Does Aaron Rodgers’s Achilles Tear Mean for His NFL Future?

