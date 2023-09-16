In 2022, the New York Jets took both the offensive and defensive rookie of the year awards via wide receiver Garrett Wilson and cornerback Sauce Gardner, respectively. These are now two of the most interesting players to follow on the Jets, and their matchups are basically must-watch whenever either is on the field. With that in mind, I’ll be using Pro Football Focus’ fantasy football WR/CB matchup tool to evaluate the quality of their matchups (and their position mates) every week of the 2023 NFL season.

Garrett Wilson and the wide receivers

Garrett Wilson (58.6: average)

Allen Lazard (38.6: below average)

Randall Cobb (34.5: below average)

As will be the case for almost (if not every) week, PFF likes Garrett Wilson’s matchup most among the Jets wideouts. Specifically, they think he’s evenly matched against a very strong Dallas Cowboys secondary that is highlighted by players such as cornerback Trevon Diggs and cornerback Stephon Gilmore. By comparison, PFF thinks less of Wilson’s teammates Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, who they view as outmatched against the Cowboys secondary.

Sauce Gardner and the cornerbacks (via examining the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver matchup ratings)

CeeDee Lamb (57.9: average)

Brandin Cooks (32.1: below average)

Michael Gallup (5.5: poor)

In what is perhaps one of the highest compliments that PFF can pay to Sauce Gardner and the rest of the Jets secondary, they rate Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, a bona fide superstar receiver, as having only an average matchup, despite being one of the best receivers in the league. Further, these grades suggest if Brandin Cooks doesn’t play on Sunday then any Dallas Cowboy wide receiver that isn’t CeeDee Lamb is going to be significantly outmatched by the Jets secondary.