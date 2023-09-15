Podcast: Jets go for 2-0 start vs. Cowboys

After one of the craziest weeks in franchise history, the Jets actually have a game to play this Sunday. They travel to Texas for a game against the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas is loaded with talent on both sides of the ball and coming off a dominant performance against the Giants on Sunday Night Football. Can the Jets improve to 2-0? Can the Cowboys sweep their early season stretch against New York teams? We discuss on today’s podcast.

I get the feeling the formula for the Jets will look very similar to what we saw last week against Buffalo. Play great defense and hope for a couple big Breece Hall runs and timely special teams plays. This formula can be easier said than done, but maybe the Jets can repeat it.

Thanks for listening to/watching the show. Subscribe to Locked On Jets where podcsts are found to receive new episodes when they are posted.