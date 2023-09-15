In week 1 the New York Jets defeated the Buffalo Bills. Because of that, it’s really easy to remember all the great performances by New York Jets players. However, other weeks they’ll lose and there will still be great performances then too. With that in mind, every week I’ll highlight the top 5 players from the New York Jets last game on both offense and defense as rated by Pro Football Focus (PFF). This article will cover the offense’s best performances from Week 1.

Tight end Jeremy Ruckert

Overall PFF grade of 90 on 18 snaps

15 snaps of run blocking (grade of 89.5)

3 snaps as a pass catcher (grade of 56.1)

It’s tough to be over the moon about a run blocker, but this might be exactly what the doctor ordered for a Jets offense that is looking like it’ll be increasingly run heavy after the injury to quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Ruckert’s performance will be one worth monitoring in the coming weeks.

Right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker

Overall PFF grade of 85.7 on 54 snaps

27 snaps as a run blocker (grade of 87.8)

27 snaps as a pass blocker (grade of 53.8)

Vera-Tucker remains one of the weirdest players in the league as far as PFF grades go with a trend that looks very much like last year. In the run game? He’s Hercules. In the pass game? Not so much.

But, yeesh, if he can ever pass block even at a league average level? At that point we might be talking about one of the best players in the sport. Fingers crossed for that breakthrough in the coming weeks.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson

Overall PFF grade of 84.6 on 50 snaps

27 snaps as a pass catcher (grade of 81.4)

23 snaps as a run blocker (grade of 79.4)

I think every Jets fan knows that Garrett Wilson can catch the football about as well as anyone and this week was no different. Credit to him for also shining in the run game in this one though, which isn’t always a given for star receivers and is a feather in his cap from an effort standpoint.

Running back Breece Hall

Overall grade of 77.0 on 17 snaps

5 snaps as a pass catcher (grade of 69.7)

10 snaps as a runner (grade of 73.5)

2 snaps as a pass blocker (grade of 60.0)

I owe Breece Hall an apology. I really thought we were asking too much to expect the guy to bounce back from an ACL injury and return to form so soon. I was wrong. Dude looked awesome on Monday night and I couldn’t be happier about it.

Left tackle Duane Brown

Overall grade of 67.8 on 54 snaps

27 snaps as a pass blocker (grade of 54.1)

27 snaps as a run blocker (grade of 73.5)

I think Duane Brown could’ve dominated every single rep sans the Rodgers injury rep and fans still would’ve called the night awful for him. Honestly, I really can’t blame anyone for feeling that way given. On the whole though, his night seems to have gone pretty okay, even if that was largely the result of his play in the run game.