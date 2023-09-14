Thursday Night Football, Week 2. Tonight the Philadelphia Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC showdown. The Eagles are six point favorites at home according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Eagles are defending NFC champions. Led by star quarterback Jalen Hurts and a ferocious pass rush on defense, the Eagles began the 2023 season with a hard-fought road victory over the New England Patriots.

The Vikings were something of a Cinderella team last year, winning all 11 one score games they played in a wildly improbable statistical anomaly. The Cinderella Vikings, riding the statistically improbable wave, posted a stellar 13-4 record in the regular season before proving their doubters correct by turning into a pumpkin in a one and done loss to the New York Giants in the playoffs. The Vikings started this season still hungover from the disappointing end to their Cinderella season a year ago, losing to the lowly Tampa Bay Buccaneers to open their 2023 NFL campaign. The Vikings feature the aging Kirk Cousins at quarterback, throwing to perhaps the best wide receiver in the NFL, Justin Jefferson.

The Eagles have won three of the last five matchups between these two teams. Make that four out of six after tonight. I’m taking the Eagles at home against an outmatched Vikings team.

I have submitted my pick using the widget from our partners at Tallysight. You can follow all my picks throughout the season, as I prove for another season how I’m not made to be a gambler. Seriously, I cannot stress enough how bad an idea it would be to bet real money based on my picks. Don’t do it. Don’t even consider it. Make your own picks, and good luck. And if you do bet, consider using our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.