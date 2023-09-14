The Philadelphia Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football in week 2 of the NFL season this week with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. EDT. Let’s take a look at some of my favorite player prop bets for the TNF matchup.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eagles vs. Vikings: Best NFL player prop bets

Devonta Smith, Over 64.5 receiving yards (-130)

Devonta Smith closed out the 2022 NFL season exceeding 65 receiving yards in five of his last six games. He didn’t get there last week against a very tough New England Patriots defense. Look for Smith to rebound this week against a considerably less tough Vikings defense. I’m taking the over on 64.5 receiving yards.

Justin Jefferson, Over 93.5 receiving yards (-125)

Justin Jefferson is arguably the best receiver in the NFL. Last year he averaged more than 100 receiving yards per game, and he opened this year with a 150 yard gem last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I think this game will be a fairly easy victory for the Eagles, meaning the Vikings will eventually have to abandon the run and pass, pass, pass. Jefferson should be the primary beneficiary of that game script. I’m taking the over on 93.5 receiving yards.

Jalen Hurts, Under 9.5 rushing attempts (-110)

Jalen Hurts is gradually transitioning to less of a running quarterback. In 8 of his last 11 games Hurts has 9 or fewer rushing attempts. Make that 9 of 12 after tonight. Give me the under on 9.5 rushing attempts, as the Eagles try to keep Hurts just a bit more out of harm’s way.

*Disclaimer: I am not a professional gambler. I do this for fun, not for profits. I cannot stress enough how bad an idea it would be to place your bets based on my picks. Use your own best judgment, have fun, and whatever you do, do not put a lot of faith in the picks herein.