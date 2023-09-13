Podcast: Jets Mailbag on Aaron Rodgers, Bills Win, and More

It has been a week unlike any other for the New York Jets. There was an emotional win and the loss of a franchise quarterback. Today we have a podcast mailbag that discusses many of the key matters facing the team.

Some listeners are understandably upset over the injury to Aaron Rodgers and wonder whether the team is cursed. It isn’t. We also discuss where Monday’s thrilling win over the Buffalo Bills features in the pantheon of great Jets victories through the years. Other topics include expectations and what the future might hold for Zach Wilson.

Thanks for listening to/watching the show. If you enjoy it, you can subscribe to Locked On Jets where podcasts are found. Be sure to give the show a like or a good review.

Additionally I did a bonus show Tuesday night to discuss the official word of Aaron Rodgers’ injury. I haven’t posted that one here yet so I will leave it below.