Should the Jets stick with Zach Wilson at quarterback?

It is time for our latest SB Nation Reacts survey. Each week through the season we will ask Jets fans for their views on the team.

This is a week unlike any other. The Jets lost Aaron Rodgers in their season opener against the Buffalo Bills. Still they managed to upset the AFC East favorite in an overtime thriller.

What comes next? The Jets say they are set with Zach Wilson at quarterback. They have to say that. What do you think? Should the Jets be searching for an upgrade? How many games can the team win with Zach Wilson? Let us know in the survey. We will reveal the results later this week.