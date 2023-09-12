Robert Saleh says Jets are rolling with Zach Wilson as starting quarterback

The Jets have lost starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the season with an Achilles injury. That means Zach Wilson, who lost his starting job last season, is once again going to be the number one quarterback. Head coach Robert Saleh confirmed as much in his press conference shortly after news broke that Rodgers’ 2023 season is over.

Saleh says they "will look through some things" in the QB market, but adds that he wants to make it clear that they're "rolling" with Zach Wilson as their QB1. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 12, 2023

Time will tell whether the Jets will add another quarterback. It would be logical for the Jets to explore every option, including potential trade targets who could replace Wilson in the starting lineup. No matter what Saleh says, I would expect the Jets to be aggressive in trying to address quarterback.

But realistically there won’t be many options superior to Wilson who are actually attainable for the Jets. The team will likely need to move forward with him as the starter the rest of the way. Teams aren’t willing to just give away competent quarterbacks.

The plan seemed to be to sit Wilson for the next two seasons and hope he grows. That is now out the window. The former BYU signal caller now enters a make or break season for his career. Zach was thrown into an almost impossible situation on Monday night. While his play was uneven, he connected on some critical passes in the second half of the Jets’ win. They will need him to elevate his game.