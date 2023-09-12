Aaron Rodgers out for the season with complete tear of Achilles tendon

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers left the team’s regular season opener after only four plays with an injury. After the victory, head coach Robert Saleh indicated the team believed it was likely a tear of his Achilles tendon. An MRI has confirmed this is the case per Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

An MRI confirmed the #Jets’ fears: Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers suffered a complete tear of his left Achilles tendon Monday night, per sources. pic.twitter.com/1QSpMzd2lC — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 12, 2023

#Jets QB Aaron Rodgers does, in fact, have a torn Achilles, the MRI has confirmed. He’s out for the season after just four snaps. pic.twitter.com/Yt44roJvTs — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2023

I don’t think the word devastating can even begin to describe what has happened. The trade for Rodgers brought a jolt of excitement to this franchise the likes of which have rarely been seen. The Jets’ roster construction and cap maneuverings for the next two years were built around making a run with Rodgers. Now he is out for this season, and his future is unclear. He will turn 40 in a few months and need to rehab from one of the most difficult injuries an athlete can suffer.

We cannot lose track of the fact the Jets just beat a contender without Rodgers. This is a team with legitimate talent that can win games. The Jets were in Playoff contention into December last year with Zach Wilson, Mike White, and Joe Flacco starting at quarterback. The season is not over by any stretch of the imagination.

Still Rodgers made us all dream, and he is gone as quickly as he arrived.