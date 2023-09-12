Podcast: Jets lose Aaron Rodgers, win overtime thriller vs. Bills

It’s only Week 1, but it is difficult to be on more of an emotional roller coaster as an NFL fan as Jets fans were put on last night. The Jets beat the Buffalo Bills 22-16 in overtime.

After an offseason of anticipation, the Jets lost Aaron Rodgers to injury after just four plays, a devastating blow. They then rallied from a double digit halftime deficit to take the lead late in the fourth quarter. Then Buffalo sent the game to overtime on a field goal that hit the post and bounced through. The Jets went on to win on a punt return touchdown by Xavier Gipson.

There is so much to unpack from this game. It was a great win. Rodgers could be a devastating loss. It will be days or weeks before we fully can comprehend all of the implications, but today’s podcast is a first attempt at doing so.