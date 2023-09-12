The New York Jets defeated the Buffalo Bills at home to open their 2023 NFL season on Monday Night Football. It was a costly victory, as Aaron Rodgers went down with a leg injury on the Jets’ first possession and never returned to the game. A season ending achilles tendon injury is feared. With Rodgers out indefinitely, the Jets will have to make do with Zach Wilson under center, a prospect few Jets fans look forward to.

Now the Jets prepare for a road game against the Dallas Cowboys on short rest. The Cowboys annihilated the New York Giants, 40 - 0 to open their 2023 NFL season last Sunday, and their defense in particular looked unstoppable. This is a formidable Cowboys team with a ton of talent all over the field and few weaknesses. The Cowboys are a legitimate Super Bowl contender, something few would claim for the Jets now that Zach Wilson is under center.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jets open as 7.5 point underdogs against the Cowboys on Sunday. That seems like a fairly small spread against a Jets team that lost its star quarterback to injury on Monday night. Zach Wilson is now the starter and that does not exactly inspire confidence. The Jets defense looked very good against the Bills, and if they play well again on Sunday, the Jets may be capable of keeping this game close. But the Jets offense under Wilson just does not inspire confidence, and the Jets defense can’t be expected to generate four turnovers, as they did against the Bills, every game.

Can the Jets win this game? Sure they can. Road underdogs win games sometimes. Zach Wilson could have an unexpectedly good game. Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson could pull off several big plays resulting in multiple touchdowns. The Jets could get some defensive turnovers, maybe a good return or two. But the Cowboys are an excellent team that looked like a juggernaut against the New York Giants last Sunday. They’re almost certainly better than the Jets with Zach Wilson under center. A road win here is always possible. But that’s not the way to bet.

The Moneyline odds are New York Jets +275/Dallas Cowboys -345.

The Over/Under for the game is 42.5.

What do you think Jets fans? Will the Jets beat the odds in this game?