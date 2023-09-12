Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The New York Jets pulled out a miracle win against the Buffalo Bills yesterday, winning 22-16 in overtime. But the bigger story is Aaron Rodgers suffered what appears to be a ruptured achilles tendon on the Jets fourth offensive snap of the game. Personally, I left after that happened and watched the Jets gut their way through an overtime victory at home, as Zach Wilson proved quite quickly that he’s nowhere near ready to handle the load at quarterback. The Jets won in spite of Wilson, and now will need an answer at quarterback for the season. We saw how this played out last year, and it won’t get any better if the Bills game was a sign of anything. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

