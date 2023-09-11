Robert Saleh says Jets fear Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles in win over Buffalo Bills

The New York Jets’ unbelievable overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills began with quarterback Aaron Rodgers leaving on the first offensive series after taking a hit. Rodgers was carted off the field and spotted wearing an air cast. Head coach Robert Saleh’s tone was not optimistic in the postgame press conference.

Breaking: Robert Saleh says they fear a torn Achilles for Rodgers. “It’s not good.” MRI tomorrow. They expect it to confirm the tear. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 12, 2023

I don't want to send negative feelings after such an inspiring win, but Rodgers status is clearly relevant and potentially the most lasting outcome from this game. It would be as devastating to lose him for the year as this victory was thrilling.

Any diehard Jets fan likely knows by now that initial diagnoses are not always accurate. Sometimes the prognosis is better than initially feared.

If nothing else, the Jets showed they are capable of getting a win against an elite opponent without Rodgers tonight. We certainly hope for a positive surprise, but no matter what all is not lost.

In relief of Rodgers, Zach Wilson went 14-of-21 for 140 yards, a (miraculous) TD, and an interception. The Jets kept it conservative with their backup QB, but it got the job done.

Tim Boyle is on the practice squad, but the Jets could very well look outside of the organization for another quarterback if Rodgers is done for the year.