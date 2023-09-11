Jets vs Bills Second Half Thread

The first half of the New York Jets 2023 NFL season opening game against the Buffalo Bills is in the books, and the Jets are trailing the Bills, 13 - 3.

The Jets opened the game on defense and forced a Bills punt. Then disaster struck.

On the Jets first possession of the 2023 season Aaron Rodgers was sacked and injured his ankle. He ended up being carted off the field, replaced by Zach Wilson. You could feel the air being let out of the Jets’ balloon. The Jets were forced to punt a few plays later.

On the ensuing Bills drive the Jets bent but did not break, forcing the Bills to settle for a field goal and an early 3 - 0 lead.

The Jets went nowhere on their next drive as the 1st quarter came to an end.

On the ensuing Bills drive Josh Allen threw an interception and the Jets took over deep in their own territory at their own 4 yard line. That didn’t last long. On the first play of the drive Breece Hall exploded through the line and raced downfield for an 83 yard run and a Jets first down at the Bills 13. The drive stalled out from there and the Jets had to settle for a short field goal and a 3 - 3 tie score.

The Bills then went on a long, methodical drive that took up most of the second quarter and ended in a touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis and a 10 - 3 lead.

On the next Jets possession Zach Wilson made a terrible read and threw an interception, giving the Bills the ball at midfield. The Bills then methodically marched down the field and ran down the clock. The drive ultimately ended in a short Bills field goal with just 17 seconds left in the half.

We go into the second half with the Jets trailing the Bills by 10 points at 13 - 3, but the lead seems somehow all but insurmountable. Leave your comments for the second half below.