Jets fans have high expectations for 2023

Prior to Monday Night Football, let’s take a look at our results from SB Nation Reacts this week.

Throughout the season we will ask Jets fans their views on the team.

This week we asked fans where the Jets will finish this year in the AFC East. The team hasn’t made the Playoffs since 2010. That sounds like a long time ago, but it has been over two decades since the Jets actually won the division. The last time the Jets were champions of the AFC East was 2002 when Chad Pennington led the Jets back from a 1-4 start to steal the East from New England and Miami on the season’s final day.

This year Jets fans we surveyed say to expect another division championship.

Over 90 percent of fans we asked expect no worse than a second place finish. Will things turn out that way? Time will tell.

