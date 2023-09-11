The New York Jets are home in East Rutherford, New Jersey to take on the Buffalo Bills to open their 2023 NFL campaign on Monday Night Football. The game is scheduled to start at 8:15 pm EDT.

The weather in East Rutherford will be warm and damp. Drenching downpours are forecast and a flood watch is in effect for this afternoon, but by game time those showers should be moving out of the area.

Skies will be mostly cloudy to start the game, giving way to partly cloudy skies as the game wears on. Winds will be light and variable at 0 - 5 mph out of the north to start the game, shifting to the north northwest in the second half. Temperatures will be seasonably warm, in the low 70s throughout the game. Relative humidity will be very high throughout the game, in the high 80s, making for an uncomfortably clammy evening. There will be a 15-20% chance of precipitation throughout the game.

All in all, this will be a bit humid, but otherwise about as good as the weather gets for fans and players in East Rutherford.

Enjoy the game everybody.